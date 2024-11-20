High Stakes at High Court: The Tale of Akon Inc's RF Generator Dispute

The Karnataka High Court has set aside its ruling on a petition from Surya Sareen, CEO of California's Akon Inc, regarding a CBI case alleging irregular supply practices by his company to the DRDO in 2009.

A hefty contract for RF generators, linked with delays and faulty allegations, led to a 2020 investigation culminating in charges against Sareen.

The case advances complex discussions on commercial versus criminal liabilities, compounded by health considerations and procedural delays, as extradition looms for the 79-year-old executive.

(With inputs from agencies.)