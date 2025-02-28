U.S. Receives Notorious Cartel Head in Major Extradition
The White House announced the extradition of 29 Mexican cartel members, including cartel leader Rafael Caro Quintero, to the United States. Quintero is set to make his initial court appearance in New York, marking a significant step in international cooperation against organized crime.
The White House confirmed on Friday the extradition of 29 members of a Mexican cartel to the United States, underscoring an intensified crackdown on international drug trafficking.
Among those extradited is Rafael Caro Quintero, a figure notorious for his criminal operations, who will face U.S. justice with an initial court appearance scheduled in New York.
This move reflects a concerted effort between the two nations to curb the influence of powerful crime syndicates and enhance bilateral cooperation in law enforcement.
