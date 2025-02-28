U.S. Receives Notorious Cartel Head in Major Extradition

The White House confirmed on Friday the extradition of 29 members of a Mexican cartel to the United States, underscoring an intensified crackdown on international drug trafficking.

Among those extradited is Rafael Caro Quintero, a figure notorious for his criminal operations, who will face U.S. justice with an initial court appearance scheduled in New York.

This move reflects a concerted effort between the two nations to curb the influence of powerful crime syndicates and enhance bilateral cooperation in law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)