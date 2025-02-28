Left Menu

U.S. Receives Notorious Cartel Head in Major Extradition

The White House announced the extradition of 29 Mexican cartel members, including cartel leader Rafael Caro Quintero, to the United States. Quintero is set to make his initial court appearance in New York, marking a significant step in international cooperation against organized crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:36 IST
U.S. Receives Notorious Cartel Head in Major Extradition
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House confirmed on Friday the extradition of 29 members of a Mexican cartel to the United States, underscoring an intensified crackdown on international drug trafficking.

Among those extradited is Rafael Caro Quintero, a figure notorious for his criminal operations, who will face U.S. justice with an initial court appearance scheduled in New York.

This move reflects a concerted effort between the two nations to curb the influence of powerful crime syndicates and enhance bilateral cooperation in law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025