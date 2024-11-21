US Shifts Policy to Support Ukraine with Antipersonnel Mines

The Biden administration's recent decision to supply Ukraine with antipersonnel mines represents a significant shift in its military support strategy. This move aims to hinder Russia's advancing troops, as their tactics evolve in the protracted conflict between the two nations.

Austin, the US Defence Secretary, highlighted the necessity of this policy adjustment, citing the increasingly aggressive maneuvers by individual Russian ground troops. With Biden set to exit the White House soon, efforts to assist Ukraine are intensifying. The US also plans to forgive half of Ukraine's debt, symbolizing a robust support commitment.

The announcement has drawn criticism from humanitarian organizations and European allies, while Russia warns of potential nuclear response adjustments. The implications of these policy shifts will resonate as global tensions around the conflict escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)