Massive Silver Seizure Amid Maharashtra Elections
In Maharashtra's Dhule district, police seized 10,080 kg of silver from a truck during a routine check on the day of state assembly elections. The silver, reportedly owned by a bank, was confiscated under Thalner police station limits. Authorities were informed, and further action will follow verification.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Dhule district witnessed a significant seizure as police confiscated 10,080 kg of silver from a truck on the state assembly election day, an official stated.
The discovery occurred during a routine inspection around 6 a.m. under Thalner police station limits, as the vehicle was headed to Nagpur. Special Inspector General of Police, Nashik, Dattatray Karale confirmed the operation.
Authorities, including poll expenditure observers and the Income Tax department, have been alerted. Initial investigations suggest the silver belongs to a bank; however, further verification is pending. Since October 15, assets worth Rs 706.98 crore have been seized, encompassing cash, liquor, narcotics, and precious metals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Police Hotel Searches Spark Protests Amidst Palakkad By-Election Tensions
Pune Police Intensify Hunt in High-Profile Gangrape Case
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah appears before Lokayukta police for questioning in MUDA case.
Arizona voters approve letting local police arrest migrants suspected of illegally entering the state from Mexico, reports AP.
Congress' Outcry: Alleged Police Misconduct Spurs Protest in Kerala