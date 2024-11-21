Massive Silver Seizure Amid Maharashtra Elections

Maharashtra's Dhule district witnessed a significant seizure as police confiscated 10,080 kg of silver from a truck on the state assembly election day, an official stated.

The discovery occurred during a routine inspection around 6 a.m. under Thalner police station limits, as the vehicle was headed to Nagpur. Special Inspector General of Police, Nashik, Dattatray Karale confirmed the operation.

Authorities, including poll expenditure observers and the Income Tax department, have been alerted. Initial investigations suggest the silver belongs to a bank; however, further verification is pending. Since October 15, assets worth Rs 706.98 crore have been seized, encompassing cash, liquor, narcotics, and precious metals.

(With inputs from agencies.)