Karnataka Lokayukta Cracks Down on Corruption

The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids on properties linked to four government officials as part of investigations into disproportionate assets cases. The simultaneous searches took place in Bengaluru, Mandya, and Chikkaballapura, targeting Senior Geologist Krishnaveni M C, Mahesh of Kaveri Neeravari Nigama, Director N K Thippeswamy, and Excise Superintendent Mohan K.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-11-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:30 IST
CBI Raids Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Lokayukta initiated a series of raids on Thursday, targeting the properties of four government officials, according to official sources.

The simultaneous operations unfolded in Bengaluru, Mandya, and Chikkaballapura, focusing on ongoing investigations into cases of disproportionate assets.

Authorities are scrutinizing properties linked to Krishnaveni M C, Mahesh, N K Thippeswamy, and Mohan K, as they verify documents, assets, and other valuables.

(With inputs from agencies.)

