Left Menu

China and Russia Block UN Peacekeeping Mission for Haiti Amid Escalating Violence

Russia and China have opposed a US-led initiative to transition a Kenya-led multinational force in Haiti into a UN peacekeeping mission. As gangs control most of the capital, the US proposal seeks secure financing for the force. Both countries argue current conditions are unsuitable for peacekeepers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:40 IST
China and Russia Block UN Peacekeeping Mission for Haiti Amid Escalating Violence
Russian National Guard Image Credit:

Russia and China have united in opposition to a US initiative aiming to transition a Kenya-led force in Haiti into a UN peacekeeping mission. The endeavor, intended to combat escalating gang violence, faces resistance at the UN Security Council, emphasizing geopolitical tensions.

As armed gangs intensify their stronghold on the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, and the United States seeks to secure regular financing for the multinational force, the debates continue. China and Russia, major players in the Security Council, argue the situation does not warrant a peacekeeping operation.

China warns that transforming the mission could complicate efforts and exacerbate funding issues, while Russia insists that the current environment in Haiti is unsuitable for peacekeepers. With ongoing domestic strife and security concerns, the fate of international involvement in Haiti remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024