China and Russia Block UN Peacekeeping Mission for Haiti Amid Escalating Violence

Russia and China have united in opposition to a US initiative aiming to transition a Kenya-led force in Haiti into a UN peacekeeping mission. The endeavor, intended to combat escalating gang violence, faces resistance at the UN Security Council, emphasizing geopolitical tensions.

As armed gangs intensify their stronghold on the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, and the United States seeks to secure regular financing for the multinational force, the debates continue. China and Russia, major players in the Security Council, argue the situation does not warrant a peacekeeping operation.

China warns that transforming the mission could complicate efforts and exacerbate funding issues, while Russia insists that the current environment in Haiti is unsuitable for peacekeepers. With ongoing domestic strife and security concerns, the fate of international involvement in Haiti remains uncertain.

