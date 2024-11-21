Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Economic Resurgence Amid IMF Developments

Sri Lanka anticipates an IMF staff-level agreement for its bailout program, with a subsequent $337 million tranche pending board approval. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's coalition secured significant parliamentary seats, and he outlined a comprehensive debt restructuring plan. Despite past economic turmoil, Sri Lanka is projected to grow by 4.4% in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:06 IST
Anura Kumara Dissanayake Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Sri Lanka is poised for a significant financial development, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expected to announce a staff-level agreement concerning the third review of the nation's bailout program this Friday. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake revealed that, pending IMF executive board approval, an additional $337 million tranche is anticipated for release, offering a crucial lifeline to the country's fragile economy.

In a decisive victory, Dissanayake's Marxist-leaning National People's Power (NPP) coalition won an unprecedented 159 seats in the 225-member parliament during last week's general election. The IMF delegation is currently in Colombo evaluating the $2.9 billion program, with a press briefing scheduled for Saturday to elucidate further details. The government has also unveiled an ambitious plan to finalize a $12.5 billion debt restructuring package by December, involving negotiations with major bilateral creditors such as Japan, China, and India.

Despite recent setbacks, including a devastating economic crisis in 2022, Sri Lanka is projected to experience economic growth of 4.4% in 2024. As President Dissanayake faces the challenge of presenting an interim budget and navigating complex fiscal policies, he remains committed to building confidence and fostering economic stability. Key priorities include reducing taxes and increasing welfare measures without jeopardizing the ongoing IMF program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

