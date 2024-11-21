Left Menu

Hungary Bolsters Northeast Defenses Amid War Escalation Fears

Hungary is deploying a new air defence system in the northeast as fears of the Ukraine-Russia war escalation grow. Following the U.S. allowance for Ukraine to target deep in Russia, Hungary's defence minister emphasized the need for preparedness and reliance on diplomacy for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:22 IST
Hungary Bolsters Northeast Defenses Amid War Escalation Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary is set to deploy a new air defence system in its northeast amid increasing concerns about the Ukraine-Russia conflict's potential escalation. This development follows Russia's reaction to the United States' decision allowing Ukraine to strike deep within Russian territory.

Reacting to what's seen as a major escalation, Hungary's Defence Minister, Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, cited the need for preparation while expressing hope for a diplomatic resolution. His remarks followed a Defence Council meeting led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

As a NATO and EU member sharing a border with Ukraine, Hungary is accelerating its military readiness, including installing French and Norwegian air defence systems. Some parts of the military are on high alert, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024