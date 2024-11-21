Hungary Bolsters Northeast Defenses Amid War Escalation Fears

Hungary is set to deploy a new air defence system in its northeast amid increasing concerns about the Ukraine-Russia conflict's potential escalation. This development follows Russia's reaction to the United States' decision allowing Ukraine to strike deep within Russian territory.

Reacting to what's seen as a major escalation, Hungary's Defence Minister, Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, cited the need for preparation while expressing hope for a diplomatic resolution. His remarks followed a Defence Council meeting led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

As a NATO and EU member sharing a border with Ukraine, Hungary is accelerating its military readiness, including installing French and Norwegian air defence systems. Some parts of the military are on high alert, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)