Mumbai Police Clampdown on Assembly Near Vote Counting Sites
Mumbai police have issued a prohibition on gatherings within a 300-metre radius of all counting centers in the city. This order is in effect from November 21 to November 24, coinciding with the counting of votes for the Maharashtra assembly elections. Only officials and public servants on duty are allowed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai police have enforced a ban on public gatherings within a 300-metre radius of the city's 36 vote counting centers.
The order is timed with the counting of votes for the recently held Maharashtra assembly elections, impacting constituents across 288 seats.
Effective from November 21 to 24, exceptions are made only for election officials and public servants engaged in official duties, according to police reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- police
- prohibition
- elections
- assembly
- vote
- counting
- order
- public
- gatherings
Advertisement