Tragedy in Tribal Pakistan: Deadly Attack on Passenger Convoys

In northwestern Pakistan's Kurram tribal district, gunmen attacked passenger vehicles, killing at least 38 people and injuring 29 others. This incident highlights ongoing tensions between Shia and Sunni Muslims over a land dispute. President Zardari has condemned the attack, which involved two passenger convoys.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a deeply tragic incident, gunmen attacked passenger vehicles in northwestern Pakistan's tribal region, resulting in the deaths of at least 38 people and injuries to 29, according to the chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry.

The attack took place in the Kurram district, a region with longstanding tensions between Shia and Sunni Muslims primarily due to a historical land dispute. Among the deceased were a woman and a child, with officials warning that the death toll might rise.

Despite the gravity of the situation, no group has claimed responsibility. Local resident Ziarat Hussain reported that the gunfire targeted two convoys traveling between Peshawar and Parachinar. President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the senseless violence in an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

