Tragedy in Tribal Pakistan: Deadly Attack on Passenger Convoys

In a deeply tragic incident, gunmen attacked passenger vehicles in northwestern Pakistan's tribal region, resulting in the deaths of at least 38 people and injuries to 29, according to the chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry.

The attack took place in the Kurram district, a region with longstanding tensions between Shia and Sunni Muslims primarily due to a historical land dispute. Among the deceased were a woman and a child, with officials warning that the death toll might rise.

Despite the gravity of the situation, no group has claimed responsibility. Local resident Ziarat Hussain reported that the gunfire targeted two convoys traveling between Peshawar and Parachinar. President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the senseless violence in an official statement.

