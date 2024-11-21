Left Menu

France Weighs ICC Arrest Warrants Amidst Legal Complexities

France's response to the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will adhere to the court's statutes. However, the French Foreign Ministry has not clarified whether they would detain Netanyahu if he visits France, citing legal complexities.

France Weighs ICC Arrest Warrants Amidst Legal Complexities
France's stance on the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to be clearly defined, as stated by the nation's foreign ministry spokesman.

In a Thursday news conference, spokesman Christophe Lemoine addressed the media but refrained from specifying whether France would act on the arrest warrant should Netanyahu enter the country, describing the situation as legally nuanced.

The ICC recently issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu, his former defense chief Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, further complicating international diplomatic relations.

