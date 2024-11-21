France Weighs ICC Arrest Warrants Amidst Legal Complexities

France's stance on the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to be clearly defined, as stated by the nation's foreign ministry spokesman.

In a Thursday news conference, spokesman Christophe Lemoine addressed the media but refrained from specifying whether France would act on the arrest warrant should Netanyahu enter the country, describing the situation as legally nuanced.

The ICC recently issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu, his former defense chief Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, further complicating international diplomatic relations.

