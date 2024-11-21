Global Tensions Rise Over ICC's Arrest Warrants Against Netanyahu

The International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials has ignited a global firestorm of reactions. The warrants, linked to alleged war crimes during the 2023 Hamas-Israel conflict, have drawn sharp criticism from Israeli leaders.

Meanwhile, Palestine's leaders view this as a crucial step towards justice for victims, albeit with concerns about its limited scope. Senior Hamas official Basem Naim emphasized the need for international support to enforce accountability.

Responses from around the world vary, with the EU urging respect for the court's decisions and the US criticizing the ICC's actions. The controversy underscores the ongoing tensions between Israel and Palestine, and the broader international community's struggle with such judicial interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)