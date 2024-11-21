Kerala to Launch Statewide Adalats for Public Grievance Redressal

The Kerala state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has announced the organization of adalats to address public grievances. These meetings are slated to be conducted at the taluk level in December 2024 and January 2025.

Officials from relevant departments, including the district collectorate and taluk office, will participate. The adalats aim to resolve issues such as land disputes, illegal construction, social welfare benefits, environmental pollution, and food safety, the Chief Minister's Office revealed.

Certain financial aid requests and government employee matters, however, will be excluded. The District Collector will oversee the adalats' organization, with detailed guidelines drafted by the Chief Secretary. Building on past success, the government aims to continue its focus on public grievance redressal.

