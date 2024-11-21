Left Menu

Kerala to Launch Statewide Adalats for Public Grievance Redressal

The Kerala government plans to hold statewide adalats, or public grievance redressal meetings, in December 2024 and January 2025, addressing a wide array of local issues. These sessions, guided by ministers, will cover land disputes, environmental concerns, social welfare, and more, excluding certain financial requests and legal matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Kerala state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has announced the organization of adalats to address public grievances. These meetings are slated to be conducted at the taluk level in December 2024 and January 2025.

Officials from relevant departments, including the district collectorate and taluk office, will participate. The adalats aim to resolve issues such as land disputes, illegal construction, social welfare benefits, environmental pollution, and food safety, the Chief Minister's Office revealed.

Certain financial aid requests and government employee matters, however, will be excluded. The District Collector will oversee the adalats' organization, with detailed guidelines drafted by the Chief Secretary. Building on past success, the government aims to continue its focus on public grievance redressal.

