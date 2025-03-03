Odisha Government Launches Immediate Aid Program for Grievance Redressal

The Odisha government has initiated a special program to offer immediate financial assistance through the chief minister's grievance cell, showcasing a commitment to addressing citizen issues promptly.

Under the directive of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the new initiative was launched to provide urgent support, particularly to those with terminal illnesses. During the session, Majhi personally addressed grievances, sanctioning aid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for five individuals, including patients battling cancer and those dealing with paralysis.

A medical team was stationed onsite to facilitate swift assistance, underscoring the government's focus on citizens' welfare. With significant success reported in grievances resolved, about 84% from previous sessions, the initiative aims to continue providing aid and addressing issues in a timely manner.

(With inputs from agencies.)