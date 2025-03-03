Left Menu

Odisha CM Manjhi's Initiative: Quick Grievance Redressal & Inclusive Support

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Manjhi addresses public grievances, with initiatives for efficient case resolution and support systems for specially abled individuals. The government provides financial aid for medical cases, and the Subhadra Shakti Mela concludes successfully in Bhubaneswar with significant business and visitor engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:30 IST
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Manjhi listens to grievances of people (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan, took active steps to address public grievances on Monday by engaging with a thousand citizens directly. The Chief Minister affirmed that significant progress had been made in resolving these cases, ensuring justice for those involved.

Manjhi announced the introduction of a single-window scheme tailored specifically for specially abled individuals seeking medical treatment, promising that all related expenses would be fully covered by the government. He expressed his commitment to overseeing policy implementation and resolving issues faced by the public.

On social media platform X, the Chief Minister's Office highlighted a recent provision of Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to Hemant Sahu and Bichir Paikaraya, who presented their medical challenges during the grievance hearing. Meanwhile, the nine-day Subhadra Shakti Mela in Bhubaneswar concluded with impressive participation and economic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

