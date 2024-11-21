Major Drug Bust: History-Sheeter Nabbed with Mephedrone and Arms

In a major drug bust, Ahmedabad police arrested a man identified as Zishan Majid Memon with illegal substances and weapons.

Memon, previously out on bail, was found with 1.23 kg of mephedrone and two country-made pistols, with an estimated value of over Rs 1.23 crore.

The arrest follows a tip-off, leading to a raid at Memon's Shah-E-Alam residence. Authorities discovered 48 live cartridges and Rs 18.45 lakh in cash, believed to be from illicit activities. Memon had evaded law enforcement after previous arrests, raising public safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)