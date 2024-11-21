Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Hosts 'Good Governance' Conference: Innovations for a USD 55 Trillion India

A two-day 'Good Governance' conference in Raipur, Chhattisgarh focuses on citizen empowerment and e-platforms for civil services. Discussions include India's innovations in governance, women's leadership, and transformative practices for 2047's economic goal. Key officials from various sectors highlight state-specific initiatives and innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:12 IST
The 'Good Governance' conference inaugurated in Chhattisgarh's capital city Raipur aims to explore crucial facets of citizen empowerment and the role of technology in transforming governance. State officials congregated to exchange best practices and launch dialogues on holistic development strategies.

Finance Minister OP Choudhary emphasized the significance of good governance for national development, highlighting initiatives like Swachh Bharat Mission and Digital Inclusion as game-changers initiated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Prominent figures, including Anurag Shrivastava of Uttar Pradesh and Alka Singh from Madhya Pradesh, shared insights on innovative state programs, underscoring the evolving nature of governance in addressing public needs effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

