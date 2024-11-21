Left Menu

Missile Mystery: Unraveling the Dnipro Attack

A U.S. official disclosed that Russia fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile at Dnipro, contradicting Ukraine's initial claims of an ICBM attack. The statement, based on early analysis and informed by anonymity, adds complexity to the narrative of the recent assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent development that challenges earlier narratives, a U.S. official has revealed that Russia launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile during its attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. This contradicts initial reports from Ukraine, which claimed the use of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The information, disclosed by an official who wished to remain anonymous, was grounded in initial analyses of the attack, raising questions about the weapons used in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

The revelation highlights the challenges in verifying the specifics of military engagements in war zones, adding a layer of complexity to international diplomatic and security responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

