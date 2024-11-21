Missile Mystery: Unraveling the Dnipro Attack

In a recent development that challenges earlier narratives, a U.S. official has revealed that Russia launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile during its attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. This contradicts initial reports from Ukraine, which claimed the use of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The information, disclosed by an official who wished to remain anonymous, was grounded in initial analyses of the attack, raising questions about the weapons used in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

The revelation highlights the challenges in verifying the specifics of military engagements in war zones, adding a layer of complexity to international diplomatic and security responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)