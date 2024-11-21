UK Backs ICC Independence Amid Middle East Arrest Warrants

In a significant move, the United Kingdom has reiterated its respect for the independence of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The affirmation follows the ICC's issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defense chief, and a Hamas leader.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson emphasized the UK's recognition of the ICC as a key entity for investigating the gravest international crimes. The spokesperson also distinguished Israel, a democratic state, from Hamas and Hezbollah, labeling them as terrorist groups.

Amidst rising tensions, the UK is prioritizing efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire, aimed at halting the ongoing violence in Gaza, underscoring the urgent need for a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)