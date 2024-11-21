Businessman's Revolver Threat: Altercation in Gurugram Park

In a startling incident at a Gurugram housing society, a liquor businessman was arrested for allegedly pointing a revolver at a young boy during a heated altercation among children in the DLF Phase 3 area, as reported by local authorities on Thursday.

The disturbing confrontation, caught on camera and shared widely on social media platforms, showed businessman Prateek Sachdeva brandishing his licensed firearm. The police have since seized the weapon after arresting Sachdeva, who was later granted bail post-investigation.

The altercation erupted on Tuesday evening in Lagoon Apartments' park, where children were playing football. Following a dispute, one child informed his father, who then confronted the children while armed. An investigation continues as the police probe the incident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)