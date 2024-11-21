Left Menu

Businessman's Revolver Threat: Altercation in Gurugram Park

A liquor businessman, Prateek Sachdeva, was arrested for allegedly pointing a revolver at a 12-year-old boy during a children's altercation in Gurugram's DLF Phase 3 park. The incident, captured on video and circulated on social media, led to Sachdeva's arrest and subsequent release on bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:15 IST
Businessman
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident at a Gurugram housing society, a liquor businessman was arrested for allegedly pointing a revolver at a young boy during a heated altercation among children in the DLF Phase 3 area, as reported by local authorities on Thursday.

The disturbing confrontation, caught on camera and shared widely on social media platforms, showed businessman Prateek Sachdeva brandishing his licensed firearm. The police have since seized the weapon after arresting Sachdeva, who was later granted bail post-investigation.

The altercation erupted on Tuesday evening in Lagoon Apartments' park, where children were playing football. Following a dispute, one child informed his father, who then confronted the children while armed. An investigation continues as the police probe the incident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

