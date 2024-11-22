Italy's Bold Surrogacy Ban: Universal Crime or Protection of Traditions?

In a striking move, the Italian Senate has intensified its stance on surrogacy, classifying it as a 'universal crime.' This development further solidifies Italy's opposition to surrogacy, which has been illegal since 2004, and extends the ban to Italians seeking these services abroad.

The term 'universal crime' aligns surrogacy with severe violations such as genocide in Italian law, reflecting the government's commitment to 'traditional' family ideals. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni describes the ban as protective of women and children, despite international criticism claiming it curtails reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ freedoms.

While some countries permit surrogacy under certain conditions, Italy's outright ban clashes with broader international perspectives on the matter. Legal experts and activists question the law's viability, warning that it may force same-sex parents into dire decisions, such as exile or facing severe legal penalties.

