Hungarian Government Tightens Grip on LGBTQ+ Rights with Constitutional Amendment

Hungary's government has announced plans to amend its constitution to prioritize child protection, a move widely seen as a precursor to banning the annual Pride march celebrated by LGBTQ+ communities. This amendment comes amid Prime Minister Viktor Orban's intensified focus on limiting foreign influence and controlling media narratives.

Criticism of LGBTQ+ individuals has been a recurrent theme in Orban's policy direction, as he faces significant opposition ahead of the 2026 elections. The Prime Minister has claimed that Pride events are neither financially nor socially beneficial, despite opposition leaders and organizers labeling such statements as antithetical to constitutional rights, particularly freedom of assembly.

Gergely Gulyas, Orban's chief of staff, has indicated that the constitutional change aims to prioritize a child's holistic development over other rights. This has sparked debate over whether this effectively ends the legality of public Pride events. The government is expected to pass this amendment due to Orban's party dominance in parliament, notwithstanding the criticism from rights groups and the European Union.

