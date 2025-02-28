Pacific LGBTQ+ Rights Threatened by U.S. Aid Freeze
LGBTQ+ advocacy in the Pacific Islands faces a crisis due to Donald Trump's freeze on U.S. foreign aid. This halt has disrupted decriminalization projects and HIV prevention efforts. Low global funding adds to the challenge, risking setbacks in rights, research, and community initiatives across the region.
Advocates for LGBTQ+ rights in the Pacific Islands are sounding the alarm as vital projects face disruptions following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to freeze foreign aid. This move threatens progress in a region already grappling with rising HIV infections and legal challenges.
In 2021-2022, the Asia-Pacific region received a mere 5% of global LGBTQ+ funding, despite housing 55% of the world's population. U.S. aid has been crucial for law reforms and healthcare access, but the recent funding freeze could significantly impede these efforts.
The impacts are immediate: decriminalization projects are halted, and HIV prevention initiatives struggle. With the Netherlands also cutting overseas development aid, alternatives are urgently needed to prevent further setbacks in LGBTQ+ rights and health programs.
