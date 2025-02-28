Pacific LGBTQ+ Rights Threatened by U.S. Aid Freeze

Advocates for LGBTQ+ rights in the Pacific Islands are sounding the alarm as vital projects face disruptions following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to freeze foreign aid. This move threatens progress in a region already grappling with rising HIV infections and legal challenges.

In 2021-2022, the Asia-Pacific region received a mere 5% of global LGBTQ+ funding, despite housing 55% of the world's population. U.S. aid has been crucial for law reforms and healthcare access, but the recent funding freeze could significantly impede these efforts.

The impacts are immediate: decriminalization projects are halted, and HIV prevention initiatives struggle. With the Netherlands also cutting overseas development aid, alternatives are urgently needed to prevent further setbacks in LGBTQ+ rights and health programs.

