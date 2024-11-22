Tensions Rise Over Jama Masjid's Historical Site Claim
Security tightened at Jama Masjid, following claims it was originally a Hindu temple site. A court-ordered survey prompted restrictions, sparking legal and social tensions. Authorities urge restraint, monitoring social media to prevent unrest.
Authorities have intensified security measures at Jama Masjid amid claims that the historic mosque stands on the site of an ancient Hindu temple. These actions come in response to a court-driven survey, initiated by a petition asserting the presence of the former Harihar temple.
The petition, led by Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, has made waves by involving high-level government and religious authorities in the ensuing legal debate. This move has triggered a police-led flag march, aiming to diffuse potential friction and reinforce order.
Local officials, including the Sambhal Superintendent of Police, have warned against any disturbances, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and abiding by prohibitory orders. Meanwhile, the petition's implications resonate across the political landscape, as historical and legal narratives intertwine.
