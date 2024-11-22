Australia Pushes Social Media Reform Against Musk's Criticisms

The Australian government embarks on a rigorous legislative journey to restrict social media usage among children under 16, unfazed by criticism from tech magnate Elon Musk. The proposed bill, discussed in Parliament, aims to fine major platforms like X, TikTok, and Facebook for non-compliance.

In response, Musk labeled the bill as a covert attempt to control internet access, echoing previous tensions with Australian authorities. Treasurer Jim Chalmers dismissed these allegations, affirming the government's commitment to protecting children online rather than placating Musk.

This confrontation adds to ongoing disputes between Musk and Australia, following past incidents of alleged censorship. As debates continue, officials emphasize enforcing online safety measures despite Musk's dissenting opinions.

