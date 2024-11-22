Left Menu

Australia Pushes Social Media Reform Against Musk's Criticisms

The Australian government faces backlash from Elon Musk over proposed legislation to ban children under 16 from social media platforms like X, TikTok, and Facebook. The law aims to enhance online safety for minors. Despite Musk's allegations of censorship, officials prioritize child protection over tech mogul criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:11 IST
Elon Musk (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian government embarks on a rigorous legislative journey to restrict social media usage among children under 16, unfazed by criticism from tech magnate Elon Musk. The proposed bill, discussed in Parliament, aims to fine major platforms like X, TikTok, and Facebook for non-compliance.

In response, Musk labeled the bill as a covert attempt to control internet access, echoing previous tensions with Australian authorities. Treasurer Jim Chalmers dismissed these allegations, affirming the government's commitment to protecting children online rather than placating Musk.

This confrontation adds to ongoing disputes between Musk and Australia, following past incidents of alleged censorship. As debates continue, officials emphasize enforcing online safety measures despite Musk's dissenting opinions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

