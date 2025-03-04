Left Menu

Judicial Shortage Hampers Child Protection Efforts Under POCSO

The Supreme Court has highlighted a shortage of judges in trial courts, hindering the implementation of special courts for POCSO cases. Despite directives, many remain unrealized due to vacancies. The court emphasizes the need for structural reforms to address rising child abuse cases efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:23 IST
The Supreme Court has raised concerns over the lack of judges in trial courts, impacting the establishment of special courts to handle cases under the POCSO law. The bench, led by Justices Bela M Trivedi and Prasanna B Varale, addressed ongoing challenges in implementing these special courts due to unresolved judicial vacancies.

During a session reviewing the 'Alarming Rise in the Number of Reported Child Rape Incidents,' the court reiterated its 2019 directives, which included creating designated, centrally-funded courts in districts with high sexual offence FIRs against children. However, Justice Trivedi highlighted that vacant judge positions were obstructing progress.

The court also noted other fulfilled directives, like public awareness campaigns, but underscored the need for improved infrastructure and timely forensic reports. A future proposal could involve forensic labs in every district to better support POCSO trials and streamline legal processes effectively.

