Pioneering Pathways in Child Protection: Safeguarding India 2025

The British School New Delhi collaborated with the Safeguarding Alliance UK to host its first Safeguarding Conference in India, titled 'Safeguarding India 2025.' The event focused on implementing top-tier safeguarding practices across educational institutions, emphasizing the importance of child protection regardless of the curriculum or school type.

The conference featured interactive workshops with international experts, discussions on India's legal framework for child protection, and strategies for enhancing safeguarding methods. Participants were equipped with new insights and strategies, with the goal of fostering a secure environment for children.

Director Vanita Uppal OBE expressed pride in uniting diverse stakeholders to promote world-class safeguarding. The CEO of The Safeguarding Alliance emphasized the event's role in laying groundwork for meaningful change, stressing collective commitment to child safety. The networking reception further bolstered collaboration for future safeguarding initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)