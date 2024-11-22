Adani Group Indictment Sparks Corporate Governance Debate

The Adani Group finds itself at the center of controversy as recent allegations of bribery, stemming from a U.S. indictment, shed light on its corporate governance practices. The indictment accuses the conglomerate of providing false information about its anti-bribery measures over several years.

Sagar Adani and his uncle Gautam Adani, along with six others, were hit with fraud charges by U.S. prosecutors over their involvement in a $265 million scheme aimed at bribing Indian officials for power supply contracts. Accusations include making misleading statements to U.S. investors and financial institutions.

This scandal reignites the debate over transparency within the $143 billion firm, especially after past criticisms from Hindenburg Research. As the indictment challenges Adani's proclaimed governance standards, both Indian and U.S. authorities are scrutinizing the group.

