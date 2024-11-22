Rajnath Singh Meets with Japan and Philippines Defence Ministers During Vientiane Visit

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh concluded his three-day visit to Vientiane, Lao PDR on November 22, 2024, where he met with key defence leaders, including Japanese Defence Minister Mr. Gen Nakatani and Philippine Secretary of National Defence Mr. Gilberto Teodoro.

During his meeting with Mr. Gen Nakatani, Raksha Mantri emphasized the importance of defence industry collaboration and technology sharing between India and Japan. Both leaders reviewed the recent milestone achievement of the Memorandum of Implementation (MOI) for the UNICORN mast signed in Japan the previous week. They agreed on the need to strengthen co-production and co-development initiatives in the defence manufacturing sector to enhance strategic ties.

Both sides also focused on boosting interoperability between the Indian and Japanese armed forces, with discussions revolving around the Reciprocal Provision of Supply and Services Agreement. This would enable more seamless logistical support and cooperation during joint military exercises. They also explored expanding cooperation in the air domain to bolster defence readiness and mutual strategic interests.

Meeting with Philippine Defence Secretary

In his discussion with Mr. Gilberto Teodoro, Raksha Mantri congratulated the Philippines on its appointment as the country coordinator for India in the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) forum for the upcoming cycle. Both leaders agreed to strengthen collaboration across multiple defence sectors, including the exchange of subject matter experts, defence industry cooperation, and efforts in counter-terrorism, space, and the maritime domain.

Raksha Mantri also reaffirmed India's support for Philippine defence priorities, particularly in the context of regional security challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

Raksha Mantri’s Visit to Wat Sisakat Temple

Before departing for New Delhi, Raksha Mantri visited the Wat Sisakat Temple in Vientiane, a significant Buddhist temple, where he sought blessings from Shri Mahaveth Chittakaro, the Abbot of Sisaket Temple. This spiritual visit was part of his cultural engagement during the official trip.

Regional Engagement and ADMM-Plus Participation

Throughout his stay, Raksha Mantri also attended the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), where he engaged in bilateral talks with counterparts from Malaysia, Lao PDR, China, the United States, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Australia, Japan, and the Philippines. These meetings were aimed at enhancing regional security cooperation and ensuring continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

This visit underscores India’s growing role in regional security cooperation and its strategic partnerships across the ASEAN and Indo-Pacific regions, promoting peace, stability, and the exchange of defence expertise.