Pope Francis to Make Historic Visit to Corsica: First for a Pontiff

Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Corsica on December 15, marking the first papal visit to the French island. This trip will be his 47th abroad since 2013. Corsica, noted for its mountains and as Napoleon's birthplace, faces economic struggles with 20% of its population living in poverty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:00 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is set to make history by visiting Corsica on December 15, according to a statement by the local diocese, marking the first official papal visit to the French island in the Mediterranean Sea. The trip will see the pope attending a conference on popular religiosity in Ajaccio, the island's capital.

Corsica, the birthplace of Napoleon and known for its rugged terrain, is among France's poorest regions with around 20% of its population living below the poverty line. Although the Vatican has not confirmed the visit, plans have reportedly been underway for weeks.

This marks Pope Francis's 47th foreign trip since he assumed the papacy in 2013. His previous trips to France included visits to Strasbourg in 2014 and Marseilles in 2023, although he has yet to make a full state visit to France. A previous invitation by President Emmanuel Macron for a Notre Dame Cathedral event could not be accommodated due to prior commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

