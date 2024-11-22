Jimmy Lai's Landmark Trial: A Test of Hong Kong's National Security Law

Media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai took the stand this week in a pivotal national security trial, where he's accused of jeopardizing China's national security by collaborating with foreign powers. Initially detained under the national security law in August 2020, Lai, now 76, has been isolated since December of that year. He also faces separate sedition charges tied to his now-defunct newspaper, Apple Daily.

The prosecution alleges Lai's collusion with foreign entities, highlighting meetings with U.S. officials in Washington during Donald Trump's presidency. Prosecutors claim these interactions aimed to seek sanctions against Chinese and Hong Kong authorities. Lai has pleaded not guilty to two counts of conspiracy to collude and a charge of conspiracy to publish seditious material.

The trial is perceived as a major test of Beijing's sweeping security laws, introduced in 2020 following widespread pro-democracy protests. Western nations, including the UK and the US, have criticized the trial, urging Lai's release. However, Hong Kong officials assure a fair legal process. Prosecutor Anthony Chau describes Lai as a 'radical,' accusing him of leading a syndicate allegedly comprising activists, foreign diplomats, and financial backers.

(With inputs from agencies.)