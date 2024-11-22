Germany Navigates Diplomatic Waters Amid ICC Netanyahu Warrants

The German government is approaching the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with caution. A government spokesperson revealed that detailed assessments will precede any potential actions, particularly concerning Netanyahu's possible visit to Germany.

"It is challenging to envision arrests based on the current warrants," stated Steffen Hebestreit, a German government spokesman, underscoring the need for legal clarity. Hebestreit was non-committal when asked if Netanyahu would be welcomed in Germany.

Germany's stance on arms deliveries to Israel remains unchanged, requiring individual case assessments. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized Germany's commitment to the ICC's mission, maintaining adherence to legal norms at all levels. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel and current Chancellor Olaf Scholz have affirmed the critical historical bond with Israel, shaped by Germany's past.

(With inputs from agencies.)