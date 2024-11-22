Left Menu

Germany Navigates Diplomatic Waters Amid ICC Netanyahu Warrants

The German government is reviewing the ICC's arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former defense chief, considering historical ties with Israel. Despite supporting the ICC, Germany remains cautious about any action against Netanyahu, emphasizing its long-standing relationship and historical responsibility towards Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The German government is approaching the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with caution. A government spokesperson revealed that detailed assessments will precede any potential actions, particularly concerning Netanyahu's possible visit to Germany.

"It is challenging to envision arrests based on the current warrants," stated Steffen Hebestreit, a German government spokesman, underscoring the need for legal clarity. Hebestreit was non-committal when asked if Netanyahu would be welcomed in Germany.

Germany's stance on arms deliveries to Israel remains unchanged, requiring individual case assessments. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized Germany's commitment to the ICC's mission, maintaining adherence to legal norms at all levels. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel and current Chancellor Olaf Scholz have affirmed the critical historical bond with Israel, shaped by Germany's past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

