Silent Streets: Serbia Remembers the Victims of Roof Collapse

Residents across Serbia halted traffic to honor 15 victims of a roof collapse in Novi Sad. The incident, blamed on corruption and poor renovation, led to 12 arrests, including a former government minister. Protests challenge the populist government amid calls for transparency and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:30 IST
In a poignant display of solidarity and grief, thousands of residents from cities throughout Serbia paused their daily routines, blocking traffic for 15 minutes to honor the 15 lives lost in a tragic roof collapse in Novi Sad three weeks prior.

The massive show of silence and protest comes as public outrage mounts, accusing corruption and shoddy renovations of causing the disaster. Authorities have since detained 12 individuals, including an ex-government minister, as investigations intensify.

The tragedy has ignited nationwide protests against Serbia's populist government, with opposition leaders questioning the investigation's integrity and pledging continued pressure to ensure accountability and justice for the victims.

