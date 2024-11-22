Silent Streets: Serbia Remembers the Victims of Roof Collapse

In a poignant display of solidarity and grief, thousands of residents from cities throughout Serbia paused their daily routines, blocking traffic for 15 minutes to honor the 15 lives lost in a tragic roof collapse in Novi Sad three weeks prior.

The massive show of silence and protest comes as public outrage mounts, accusing corruption and shoddy renovations of causing the disaster. Authorities have since detained 12 individuals, including an ex-government minister, as investigations intensify.

The tragedy has ignited nationwide protests against Serbia's populist government, with opposition leaders questioning the investigation's integrity and pledging continued pressure to ensure accountability and justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)