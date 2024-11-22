U.S. Cracks Down on Forced Labor Imports from 30 Chinese Firms

The United States has intensified its stance on forced labor by banning imports from 30 more Chinese companies. This decision follows accusations of forced labor involving Uyghurs, as detailed in a notice by the government on Friday.

These newly targeted imports range from tomato paste and walnuts to precious metals like gold and iron ore. This marks another step in the federal government's strategy to eradicate forced labor practices in supply chains entering the U.S. The companies are now part of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List, restricting goods linked to alleged human rights abuses in China.

American officials claim that Chinese authorities have set up labor camps for Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang, a claim Beijing has repeatedly denied. With these 30 additional companies, the list now exceeds 100 entries since the act was signed into law in December 2021.

