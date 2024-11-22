Left Menu

U.S. Cracks Down on Forced Labor Imports from 30 Chinese Firms

The United States has banned imports from 30 additional Chinese companies due to alleged forced labor practices involving Uyghurs. This move includes a variety of products and aims to curb human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region, raising the total to over 100 companies since December 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:51 IST
U.S. Cracks Down on Forced Labor Imports from 30 Chinese Firms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has intensified its stance on forced labor by banning imports from 30 more Chinese companies. This decision follows accusations of forced labor involving Uyghurs, as detailed in a notice by the government on Friday.

These newly targeted imports range from tomato paste and walnuts to precious metals like gold and iron ore. This marks another step in the federal government's strategy to eradicate forced labor practices in supply chains entering the U.S. The companies are now part of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List, restricting goods linked to alleged human rights abuses in China.

American officials claim that Chinese authorities have set up labor camps for Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang, a claim Beijing has repeatedly denied. With these 30 additional companies, the list now exceeds 100 entries since the act was signed into law in December 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024