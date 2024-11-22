Rocket Strikes on UNIFIL: Rising Tensions in Southern Lebanon
Four Italian peacekeepers with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were injured after rockets hit its headquarters in Chama, Southern Lebanon. The attack, likely by Hezbollah or affiliated groups, resulted in significant infrastructure damage.
In Southern Lebanon's Chama, a recent rocket strike injured four Italian peacekeepers working with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
The attack, which targeted UNIFIL headquarters, is suspected to have been carried out by Hezbollah or its affiliated groups.
This incident caused extensive damage to local infrastructure, further escalating regional tensions.
