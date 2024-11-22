Left Menu

Rocket Strikes on UNIFIL: Rising Tensions in Southern Lebanon

Four Italian peacekeepers with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were injured after rockets hit its headquarters in Chama, Southern Lebanon. The attack, likely by Hezbollah or affiliated groups, resulted in significant infrastructure damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:21 IST
Rocket Strikes on UNIFIL: Rising Tensions in Southern Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In Southern Lebanon's Chama, a recent rocket strike injured four Italian peacekeepers working with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The attack, which targeted UNIFIL headquarters, is suspected to have been carried out by Hezbollah or its affiliated groups.

This incident caused extensive damage to local infrastructure, further escalating regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

