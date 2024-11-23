Left Menu

Jury Convicts Two in Deadly Human Smuggling Case

Two men, Harshkumar Patel and Steve Shand, were convicted for their roles in a human smuggling operation that led to the deaths of an Indian family at the Canada-US border. Both faced charges including conspiracy, with prosecutors highlighting the tragedy's cruelty and the scheme's sophisticated nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fergusfalls | Updated: 23-11-2024 00:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 00:27 IST
Jury Convicts Two in Deadly Human Smuggling Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Minnesota jury has found two men guilty of charges connected to a fatal human smuggling operation responsible for the deaths of an Indian family during a 2022 blizzard at the Canada-US border.

Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel, known as 'Dirty Harry', along with Steve Shand from Florida, were involved in a sophisticated operation that facilitated illegal entry of Indian migrants into the United States, according to prosecutors. They were convicted of four counts related to human smuggling, including conspiring to bring migrants into the US illegally.

This tragic case, described by US Attorney Andy Luger as showcasing 'unthinkable cruelty', resulted in the freezing deaths of Jagdish Patel and his family. Despite defense arguments of mistaken identity and unawareness, evidence pointed to Patel coordinating the operation and Shand acting as a driver, leading to the conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024