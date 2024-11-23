Jury Convicts Two in Deadly Human Smuggling Case

A Minnesota jury has found two men guilty of charges connected to a fatal human smuggling operation responsible for the deaths of an Indian family during a 2022 blizzard at the Canada-US border.

Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel, known as 'Dirty Harry', along with Steve Shand from Florida, were involved in a sophisticated operation that facilitated illegal entry of Indian migrants into the United States, according to prosecutors. They were convicted of four counts related to human smuggling, including conspiring to bring migrants into the US illegally.

This tragic case, described by US Attorney Andy Luger as showcasing 'unthinkable cruelty', resulted in the freezing deaths of Jagdish Patel and his family. Despite defense arguments of mistaken identity and unawareness, evidence pointed to Patel coordinating the operation and Shand acting as a driver, leading to the conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)