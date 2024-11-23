Tribal Clashes Escalate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Grim Toll on Lives

Sectarian violence in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has escalated dramatically, resulting in at least 18 fatalities and leaving over 30 individuals injured. The clashes erupted between Alizai and Bagan tribes in the Kurram district, which borders Afghanistan, following a deadly attack on a passenger convoy.

Armed confrontations continue across Balishkhel, Khar Kali, Kunj Alizai, and Maqbal, with tribes employing heavy and automatic weapons against one another. Independent reports indicate a higher death toll than initially reported, suggesting the human cost is steepening with each passing hour.

The violence has resulted in considerable property damage, displacing numerous villagers who have fled their homes. Consequently, the district's educational institutions have shuttered, stranding students. Amidst the chaos, over 50 passenger vehicles were targeted, specifically around Bagan, Manduri, and Ochhat, leaving several vehicles directly hit and 47 people, including women and children, dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)