Indonesia's Landmark Agreement: Bali Nine's Return

Indonesia agrees to return the remaining Bali Nine members serving life sentences to Australia. This decision follows humanitarian considerations and involves negotiations for the repatriation of Indonesian prisoners held in Australia. Past executions had caused diplomatic tensions between both countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:35 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Indonesia has consented to return the five remaining members of the Bali Nine drug-smuggling group currently serving life sentences, an Indonesian law minister announced on Saturday.

The move comes after Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted the prisoner issue in talks with Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto during the APEC Summit in Peru. The Australian Assistant Treasurer, Stephen Jones, confirmed the discussions at a press conference, noting Indonesia's prior decision to allow Mary Jane Veloso, a Philippine drug convict, to complete her sentence at home.

Minister Supratman Andi Agtas indicated that the transfer aligns with Indonesia's humanitarian approach and seeks balance by proposing the repatriation of Indonesian prisoners in Australia. Past executions of Bali Nine ringleaders Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran strained bilateral ties, prompting Australia to recall its ambassador in 2015.

