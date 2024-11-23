Left Menu

Historic UN Resolution Sets Stage for Global Treaty on Crimes Against Humanity

The UN General Assembly's legal committee has approved a resolution to negotiate a treaty aimed at preventing and punishing crimes against humanity. Russia withdrew amendments that could have hindered progress, ensuring consensus. The treaty will address gaps in international justice, with preparatory sessions in 2026-2027 and negotiations from 2028-2029.

Updated: 23-11-2024 12:38 IST
A landmark UN resolution has paved the way for the first-ever international treaty focusing on preventing and punishing crimes against humanity. This development follows Russia's withdrawal of potentially disruptive amendments.

The resolution was adopted by consensus after intense negotiations within the UN's legal committee. Applause marked the resolution's approval, signaling strong support ahead of the General Assembly's final vote on December 4.

By establishing a timeline for treaty negotiations, the resolution addresses a critical gap in international law. Preparations will take place in 2026 and 2027, with negotiations scheduled for 2028 and 2029, aiming to fortify the global justice framework against heinous crimes.

