Transforming Governance: Goa Online Brings Services to Your Doorstep

The state of Goa is witnessing a transformative shift in citizen services with its expanding e-governance portal, 'Goa Online', simplifying government access for over 8.6 lakh residents. Authorities report that this portal allows residents to conduct essential governmental tasks from home, facilitating efficient and transparent governance.

Launched in 2017 by state IT Minister Rohan Khaunte and then-chief minister Manohar Parrikar, 'Goa Online' has witnessed remarkable growth. With 241 services available, the platform now processes applications for residence certificates, property documents, and utility payments among others, solidifying its critical role in enhancing public service delivery.

The COVID-19 pandemic amplified the service's utility, driving further government commitment to enrich its offerings. This initiative has significantly reduced dependency on physical visits to government offices, especially aiding rural and senior citizens across and outside the state, demonstrating the ambitious vision underlining India's Digital Revolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)