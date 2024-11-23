President Murmu's Engaging Odisha Tour: Unveiling, Celebrations, and Initiatives
President Droupadi Murmu plans a five-day visit to Odisha, covering significant events across the state from December 3-7. Her itinerary includes unveiling a statue, attending anniversaries, engaging with locals, and inaugurating developmental projects. Comprehensive preparations are underway by Odisha's state officials to host the President.
President Droupadi Murmu is set to begin a significant five-day visit to Odisha starting December 3, with the state government fully engaged in preparation efforts.
Key officials, including Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and DGP Y B Khurania, met to finalize arrangements, ensuring a smooth visit coordinated through a control room managed by the Home Department, according to an official statement.
The President's itinerary is packed with key events such as unveiling a statue in Bhubaneswar, visiting the Sri Jagannath Temple, attending a college anniversary, and taking part in military demonstrations, alongside several inaugurations and community interactions across the state.
