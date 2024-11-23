Left Menu

Ukraine's Battle for Kursk: A Tug-of-War Amidst Russian Counterattacks

Ukraine has lost over 40% of the territory it seized in Russia's Kursk region due to Russian counter-assaults. The offensive aimed to disrupt Russian movements but has seen resistance as North Korean troops support Russia. Kyiv seeks Western military aid amidst rising tensions and territorial losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's rapid incursion into Russia's Kursk region has met with significant challenges as over 40% of the territory initially seized has been reclaimed by Russian forces, a senior Ukrainian military officer reported. The operation aimed to disrupt Russian advances and pressure Moscow in future negotiations. However, the counter-assaults reflect Russia's unyielding stance.

Amidst these developments, the arrival of 11,000 North Korean troops in support of Russia has added a new dimension to the conflict. Despite this, Kyiv plans to hold the remaining territory as long as feasible, although Russian movements in the eastern Donetsk region continue.

The conflict's escalation has prompted Ukraine to seek advanced air defense systems from the United States and Britain as Russian forces reportedly bolster their numbers. Analysts view the unfolding situation as pivotal, with potential implications for future peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

