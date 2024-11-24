Left Menu

Trudeau Denounces Violence at Montreal Protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned violence and antisemitism at anti-NATO and pro-Palestinian protests in Montreal. NATO assembly, attended by around 300 delegates, was marred by protests where effigies were burned, vehicles set on fire, and police deployed tear gas. This event is part of ongoing protests related to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Updated: 24-11-2024 00:59 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 00:59 IST
Trudeau Denounces Violence at Montreal Protests
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau strongly condemned the violence and antisemitism that erupted at protests in downtown Montreal. These protests, which were both anti-NATO and pro-Palestinian in nature, coincided with NATO's annual assembly attended by approximately 300 delegates.

The demonstrations turned violent with protesters burning an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, lighting smoke bombs, and setting two vehicles ablaze. Police deployed tear gas and batons to control the crowd, leading to the arrest of three individuals for assaulting officers and obstructing police actions.

Trudeau described the events as appalling, emphasizing the need to combat antisemitism and violence. These protests are part of a larger movement in Canada following the prolonged Israel-Gaza conflict, which has caused significant casualties and displacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

