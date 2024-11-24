Trudeau Denounces Violence at Montreal Protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau strongly condemned the violence and antisemitism that erupted at protests in downtown Montreal. These protests, which were both anti-NATO and pro-Palestinian in nature, coincided with NATO's annual assembly attended by approximately 300 delegates.

The demonstrations turned violent with protesters burning an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, lighting smoke bombs, and setting two vehicles ablaze. Police deployed tear gas and batons to control the crowd, leading to the arrest of three individuals for assaulting officers and obstructing police actions.

Trudeau described the events as appalling, emphasizing the need to combat antisemitism and violence. These protests are part of a larger movement in Canada following the prolonged Israel-Gaza conflict, which has caused significant casualties and displacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)