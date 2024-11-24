Kailash Makwana Appointed as New DGP of Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced the appointment of Kailash Makwana, a seasoned 1988 batch IPS officer, as the new director general of police (DGP) for the state.

Makwana is set to take over the role on December 1, following the retirement of the current DGP, Sudhir Saxena, on November 30.

Currently serving as the chairman of the MP Police Housing Corporation, Makwana's appointment was detailed in an order released late Saturday night.

