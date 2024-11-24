Kailash Makwana Appointed as New DGP of Madhya Pradesh
Kailash Makwana, a 1988 batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the new director general of police (DGP) for Madhya Pradesh. He will succeed Sudhir Saxena, who retires at the end of November. Makwana, currently chairman of the MP Police Housing Corporation, will assume office on December 1.
The Madhya Pradesh government has announced the appointment of Kailash Makwana, a seasoned 1988 batch IPS officer, as the new director general of police (DGP) for the state.
Makwana is set to take over the role on December 1, following the retirement of the current DGP, Sudhir Saxena, on November 30.
Currently serving as the chairman of the MP Police Housing Corporation, Makwana's appointment was detailed in an order released late Saturday night.
