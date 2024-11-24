Tensions Flare in Sambhal Over Mosque Survey
Tensions escalated in Sambhal, India, after police used tear gas against locals during a second survey of the Mughal-era mosque, claimed to be the site of an ancient Hindu temple. The survey was ordered by a local court. Authorities are taking action against stone pelters.
Tensions ran high in Sambhal, India, as law enforcement used tear gas and minor force to disperse locals amid rising unrest during a survey of a mosque, believed by some to have originally been a Hindu temple. The court-ordered survey has sparked contentious debate and demonstrations.
The survey, led by an Advocate Commissioner, commenced early Sunday morning, drawing a crowd to the contentious site. Police reported incidents of stone pelting from the crowd, prompting a response with tear gas to restore order. Officials are in the process of identifying and addressing those involved in the disturbance.
Gopal Sharma, a lawyer for the Hindu side, supports claims that historical texts confirm the site's original status as a temple. The mosque's surveyed status follows a petition that involves both state and local governance. Tensions are expected to rise as the parties await further court hearings.
