Tensions Flare in Sambhal Over Mosque Survey

Tensions escalated in Sambhal, India, after police used tear gas against locals during a second survey of the Mughal-era mosque, claimed to be the site of an ancient Hindu temple. The survey was ordered by a local court. Authorities are taking action against stone pelters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 24-11-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 10:53 IST
Tensions ran high in Sambhal, India, as law enforcement used tear gas and minor force to disperse locals amid rising unrest during a survey of a mosque, believed by some to have originally been a Hindu temple. The court-ordered survey has sparked contentious debate and demonstrations.

The survey, led by an Advocate Commissioner, commenced early Sunday morning, drawing a crowd to the contentious site. Police reported incidents of stone pelting from the crowd, prompting a response with tear gas to restore order. Officials are in the process of identifying and addressing those involved in the disturbance.

Gopal Sharma, a lawyer for the Hindu side, supports claims that historical texts confirm the site's original status as a temple. The mosque's surveyed status follows a petition that involves both state and local governance. Tensions are expected to rise as the parties await further court hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

