Tragic Loss: Israeli Man Found Murdered in UAE

An Israeli man, affiliated with Chabad, an Orthodox Jewish group, was found murdered in the UAE. Prime Minister Netanyahu's office condemned the killing as an antisemitic terrorist act. The victim went missing last Thursday, and his murder has sparked international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-11-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 12:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

An Israeli man who disappeared in the United Arab Emirates has been found murdered, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Sunday.

The victim, affiliated with Chabad, an Orthodox Jewish group, disappeared last Thursday. His death is being condemned as a "heinous antisemitic terrorist act."

Zvi Kogan, a Chabad representative in the UAE, went missing under mysterious circumstances, prompting international concern and calls for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

