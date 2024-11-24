Tragic Loss: Israeli Man Found Murdered in UAE

An Israeli man who disappeared in the United Arab Emirates has been found murdered, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Sunday.

The victim, affiliated with Chabad, an Orthodox Jewish group, disappeared last Thursday. His death is being condemned as a "heinous antisemitic terrorist act."

Zvi Kogan, a Chabad representative in the UAE, went missing under mysterious circumstances, prompting international concern and calls for justice.

