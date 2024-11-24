Tragic Loss: Israeli Man Found Murdered in UAE
An Israeli man, affiliated with Chabad, an Orthodox Jewish group, was found murdered in the UAE. Prime Minister Netanyahu's office condemned the killing as an antisemitic terrorist act. The victim went missing last Thursday, and his murder has sparked international concern.
