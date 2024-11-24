Left Menu

Tensions Erupt in Jordan: Gunman Killed in Shooting Near Israeli Embassy

A gunman was killed and three Jordanian policemen injured in a shooting near the Israeli embassy in Amman. The gunman, labeled as a terrorist with a criminal background, was chased and cornered by police before being shot dead. The incident highlights existing tensions in Jordan regarding Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 14:10 IST
In a dramatic and violent incident, a gunman was killed after opening fire near the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan, early Sunday. Three police officers were injured in the attack, labeled as a terrorist act by authorities. The suspect was identified as having a history of criminal activities.

The shooting unfolded in Amman's Rabiah neighborhood, known for its affluent residents and proximity to the heavily fortified embassy. Police engaged the assailant, who was carrying an automatic weapon, in a chase lasting over an hour before cornering and killing him. The incident has sparked calls for increased public security measures.

Jordan's Communications Minister, Mohamed Momani, emphasized that national security will be protected fiercely against such attacks. The region remains sensitive as it serves as a flashpoint for protests against Israel, tied to historical grievances involving Palestinian citizens in Jordan.

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

