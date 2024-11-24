Left Menu

Delhi University Enforces Strict Post-Election Policies for DUSU Candidates

Delhi University requires student union election candidates to sign an affidavit pledging not to use disruptive celebratory methods post-results. The policy aims to prevent public property defacement, aligning with ongoing court directives. Results have faced delays due to incomplete cleanup efforts and court mandates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 15:42 IST
Delhi University has implemented stringent post-election protocols for candidates vying for positions in the students' union. All contestants must sign an affidavit committing to abstain from using disruptive celebratory elements like dhols, loudspeakers, firecrackers, or pamphlets following the announcement of results. This requirement is effective in both open and closed environments, university officials confirmed.

The affidavit also bans candidates from holding roadshows or rallies to mark their victory. Non-compliance could lead to the cancellation of a candidate's election or even removal from office. These measures are in line with the existing election rules and coincide with ongoing proceedings in the Delhi High Court concerning the defacement of public property during the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

As the DUSU results were postponed from their initial September 28 release due to the court order, candidates have until the end of Sunday to submit the affidavit to the Chief Election Officer. Currently, only about 12 of the 21 candidates have complied. The results, delayed due to incomplete cleanup efforts, are now anticipated on November 25, with the university emphasizing strict compliance post-results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

