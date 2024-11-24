United Nations Urged to Probe Jakuradhor Massacre

A prominent think tank from Manipur, alongside six other organizations, has called on the United Nations to pressure the central government to arrest those responsible for the tragedy in Jakuradhor, where three women and three children were killed.

The appeal, directed to the UN secretary general by Taragi Cheisu and its allies, demands swift action against the perpetrators under the Geneva Convention Act 1960 and relevant domestic laws. It also calls for the establishment of an independent judicial inquiry led by a retired Supreme Court judge and the involvement of a UN special rapporteur.

Furthermore, the memorandum asks for a visit from the National Commission for Women to provide a comprehensive report on the incident and seeks intervention from the National Human Rights Commission. It advocates for the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in the state, connecting voices from various groups such as Youth Collective Manipur, Manipur Students Association Delhi, and Manipur International Youth Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)