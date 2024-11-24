Sambhal Clash: Violence Erupts Over Mosque Survey
In Sambhal, violent clashes erupted during a court-mandated survey of a Mughal-era mosque. Three people died, and scores, including security and administrative personnel, were injured. Protesters, opposing what they claim as an unjust survey of the mosque site, clashed with police, resulting in chaos and ongoing tensions.
In the town of Sambhal, a court-ordered survey at a Mughal-era mosque led to violent clashes, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to numerous individuals, including security personnel. The unrest erupted as protesters opposed the survey, which they believed could alter the historically significant site.
Tensions reached a boiling point when a large crowd gathered near the Shahi Jama Masjid on Sunday. As the survey team started their work, protesters set vehicles on fire and pelted stones at police forces, prompting a severe response involving tear gas and baton charges. Shots were fired, further escalating the situation and causing injuries to both security personnel and civilians.
In reaction to the violence, authorities suspended internet services and announced a school holiday to prevent further disturbances. The clashes have provoked criticism and political accusations, with various parties blaming each other for the unrest, as investigations continue amidst a tense atmosphere in the district.
